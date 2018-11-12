Bru McCoy | CIF-SS Player of the Week
Three touchdowns and a win from the No. 1 athlete in the country leaves little room for doubt as to why Mater Dei's Bru McCoy is the Week 12 FOX Sports West Player of the Week
