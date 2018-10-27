Week 10: Jordan Patterson nearly takes back an INT for 2nd Westlake defensive TD
Video Details
Jordan Patterson now has 4 INTs in 3 games and the only thing that can contain him is the sideline
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices