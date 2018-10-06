Week 7: Calabasas survives with game-winning interception in end zone
Video Details
With one last shot at tying the game, Sierra Canyon's final chance was intercepted in the end zone as Calabasas held on for the win
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices