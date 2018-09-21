- It's Rob Ford, kind enough to join us here. And let's talk a little bit about this Astros ball club, because right now a 3 and 1/2 game lead in the division. You still have to deal with the Houston-- pardon me, the Oakland Athletics. But overall, when you've got Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, and then Charlie Morton for a weekend series, got to make you feel pretty good.

- It does. I mean, and those guys who posted up all year long, they've all pitched very well. All three of them are going to finish the year, probably, with 200 strikeouts. Going to be only one of the handful of staffs ever have three guys with 200 or more strikeouts, so I mean, an impressive staff. And that's where it really begins. The run prevention has been a big key to the Astros' success this year.

- All right. No Carlos Correa, and probably won't see him this weekend. I know that the Astros for the first time, it seems like you've had some injury issues, Correa, Springer, Altuve for the first time in his career on the disabled list. You guys seem to manage though, because of the depth you have in the minor leagues.

- I think it definitely makes a difference. And also going back to the starting pitching and the way the bullpen has gone, that's really helped weather the storm a little bit. Also too, last year there were injuries, but it was to the pitchers. No pitcher on the Astros had enough innings to qualify for the ERA title last year. This year the pitchers, for the most part, have been healthy, but it's been the position players, Springer, Altuve, Correa, all missing significant time.

VICTOR ROJAS: How important has it been to have Alex Bregman step up and kind of take his game to the next level? We saw it a little bit last year in the playoffs, but this year he's really put it all together.

- Yeah. I don't know if he's the MVP of the American League, but he's definitely the MVP of this team. I mean, the fact that he stepped up when he did, with all the different position player injuries that the Astros have had. I mean, 100 RBIs, over 100 runs scored, 50 doubles, 30 home runs. I mean, there have only been a handful of guys who have done that. And then when you narrow it down to his position and his age, even fewer guys have ever done what he's done. But it's been remarkable to see him develop the way he's developed.

VICTOR ROJAS: Especially since he was a shortstop in college, get drafted, gets plugged into third base, and you get a lot of time with third base, but playing shortstop. And he seems to have almost a seamless transition for him.

- It really has been. I mean, and I think, you know-- I mean, when he went to LSU, they didn't think of him as a shortstop. That's just where they put him, because that's where they had a spot. But he's just a gamer. He's just a baseball player. You know, I hate to use that cliche, but that's what he is. Doesn't matter where you put him, where he's batting, what position he's at, he's going to play well, and he's going to do what it takes to win you ballgames.

- All right. If the Astros win today, you guys clinch a playoff spot. You still have the division to go for, but let's fast forward, because it is assumed that the Astros will get to the postseason. How do you like this team, when you compare it to last year's ball club?

- Well, I think the rotation, obviously, is better than it was at this time last year going into the postseason. I think a big part, too is the bullpen. Last year, the Astros bullpen in the postseason, it was a lot of starters going into the bullpen. You know, Charlie Morton finishing off Game 7 of the World Series. Lance McCullers getting the save in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Yankees. But this year, you look at the way the bullpen has performed, Hector Rondon has been really good. Collin McHugh's made a really nice transition to the bullpen from the rotation. Picking up Roberto Osuna and Ryan Pressly at the deadline. I think both of those guys have really helped as well. So this bullpen is much stronger than the bullpen was last season.

VICTOR ROJAS: How much does the Oakland Athletics pushing you guys this late into September maybe help motivate the clubhouse a little bit?

ROB FORD: I think it helps, because I mean, this time last year, the Astros had already clinched. And it was more about well, how much rest do you give guys, versus you don't want them to be rusty going into the post-season. But I think this year you don't really have those concerns, because going into that last road trip of the season through Toronto and Baltimore, it's still going to be in doubt as to whether the Astros are going to win the division or not. Still in good position, but they still have to play all of their guys, and it definitely pushes everybody to continue to compete.

- Well, we appreciate your time as always. Take it easy on the Angels this weekend. They got three big horses on the mound, but enjoy the last week, and of course the post-season.

- I may take it easy on the Angels. Can't say anything about the guys on the field, though.

- If that happens we'll have to kind of knock on your window next door, right?