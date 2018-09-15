Week 4: Justin Pinkney turns tables for Serra with interception in end zone
Video Details
Justin Pinkney wasn't going to let Narbonne into the end zone as he makes the pick and takes it back 50 yards
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices