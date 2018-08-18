HUGE night for Gary Bryant Jr. (9 catches, 264 yards, 3 TDs) and Centennial
Video Details
Gary Bryant Jr. had Chandler defenders slipping all over the place as he tallied three touchdowns of at least 50 yards in the season opener
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices