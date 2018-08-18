Week 0: Octavio Cortes plows through weak tackles for Centennial touchdown
Video Details
Octavio Cortes wouldn't let arm tackles bring him down as he slips through a couple defenders en route to finding the endzone
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices