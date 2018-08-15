- Look at him on the minor league side-- yeah, I think you could see that he had the potential to do what he's doing this year, and came up here and picked up where he left off in AAA. So, yeah, you can see it.

REPORTER: Mike, talk about how much easier it is when Justin's hitting the ball like that.

- Well, the projected middle of our lineup, when you have Mike and Justin and you have Albert, if those three guys are doing what they can do, you're going to have a deep lineup and you're going to score runs. Justin's just one part of that, but the way he's been swinging it this week has given us a big lift. He's hitting the ball hard. He's had good at bats, driving in runs and doing things that he's capable of doing.

So, yeah, it's important to have Justin swinging it. But we need to be more than Justin. And hopefully we'll keep requiring that depth, as Mike gets back here, and Albert gets in the lineup, and we get Shohei in there, whenever he can play, and you have a deeper lineup.

REPORTER: What do think of the way that Barria pitched tonight?

- He battled. He was missing up a lot. He had a lot of counts that got away from him. His fastball command wasn't quite as crisp. But I think his ability to use his slider and his changeup to get back into some counts helped a lot. And he pitched a good five innings. But he had to work really hard to get there.

REPORTER: Do you think that he has kind of turned the corner from that rough stretch that he had last month? What do you think has been the difference for him in his last four starts or so?

- He wasn't quite as sharp tonight, but I think the key for Jaime is the fact that when he's able to get that fastball in the good zones to make sure hitters have to respect it, he's able to bring his secondary pitches in, and he can keep guys off balance. And when he's not doing that, he's got to really work his way back into counts. And he did a little of that tonight, but he got it done.

REPORTER: Have you guys announced that you got Despaigne from the Marlins? How do you see him fitting in and helping your club?

- He's definitely going to help us in our rotation. And we're trying to patchwork a lot of stuff and adapt to what we have to do on the pitching side, and he'll help us do that.

REPORTER: Do you expect him to join the club soon?

- I'm not sure when it'll be. It'll be the next day or two, whenever he gets packed up.

REPORTER: Will start one of the games in Texas?

- We'll see. We're adapting.