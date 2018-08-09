How to watch CIF Southern Section football with the FOX Sports app
Video Details
Chris Rix, Sam Farber and John Jackson give the 411 on how to watch our Friday night high school football offerings with the FOX Sports app.
- Hey, high school football fans. You have access to CIF southern section games each week on the Fox Sports app.
- It's easy. From your mobile device, just download the Fox Sports app available on IOS and Android.
- Then, select prep zone to see one of the four streaming games, or click on prime ticket to watch our game of the week.
- Catch all the live action with the help of a Fox Sports app.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices