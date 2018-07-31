Francisco Arcia nearly quit baseball last year after 11 seasons in minors
Francisco Arcia waited 12 years to make his MLB debut and now that he is here, he won't let the opportunity slip away. But, as he tells Jose Mota, he almost gave it all up last year and he has his wife to thank for keeping his head in it.
