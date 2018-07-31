Vlad Guerrero’s Hall of Fame induction was a dream experience
Vlad Guerrero found his rightful home in Cooperstown over the weekend and Jose Mota and Mark Gubicza shared what it was like to experience the ceremony with the first Halo ever inducted
