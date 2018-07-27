Rivalry reunites: Andrelton Simmons and Kenley Jansen go waaaaay back
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Andrelton Simmons
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- FOX Sports West - Angels Weekly
- FOX Sports West - Freeway Series
- Kenley Jansen
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
-
From playing youth baseball on the same team to facing each other on the biggest stage, Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen have some stories to share
