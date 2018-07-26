- Today has already been a winner for the Angels, and a few of their little fans as they made their monthly visit to Children's Hospital of Orange County this morning, with David Fletcher, Andrew Heaney, and special guest Shohei Ohtani. Now the boys started off their day by visiting the kids in the play room. Playing Chutes And Ladders and Connect Four. The kids were actually teaching Shohei Ohtani how to play those games. Then they spent some one on one time in their rooms, bringing them Angels care kits with game tickets, signed hats, signed balls, and then ended their day back in the playroom coloring and hanging out with a big group.

And while we were in there, Ohtani and I actually made a new little friend, who said she wanted to be a singer when she grows up. So we all sang "Do You Want To Build A Snowman." Ohtani joined in in Japanese, saying it was a huge hit in Japan. But honestly guys, it is just so special to see the impact that these players have on these kids and their families, even if it's just bringing a smile to their face for a moment, and creating some new memories. But it's equally special to see the impact that it has on the players, because you can really see the love and the personality that it brings out in these guys when they're connecting with the kids. And Patrick, you can catch that full feature next Friday on "Angels Weekly."