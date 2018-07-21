FOX broadcaster Kenny Albert describes juggling different sports, Mike Trout’s impact across the league
Video Details
As a broadcaster, Kenny Albert gets to see athletes across all sports in their best moments and Mike Trout still finds a way to impress him, he says
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices