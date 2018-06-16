Recap: Angels 8, Athletics 4 (6/15)
The Angels jumped out to an early lead Friday that pitcher Tyler Skaggs held onto throughout the night to end the Halos' four-game skid. Manager Mike Scioscia was very happy with Skaggs' performance and the way his hitters capitalized on A's mistakes.
