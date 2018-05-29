- Victor Rojas is with us right now. Victor, you played some catcher in your days. And also, catchers have to find a way to get out of the way. Did you feel that Diaz was, in any way, blocking the plate? Or did Rizzo, in your opinion, violate the slide rule?

- Well, I don't think that Diaz blocked the plate in any way. I thought he cleared enough in that situation to be able to make a play at first base without being impeded. I think the one thing that kind of has been missed. And I guess a lot of guys have talked about it incorrectly is the fact that you can't make contact on a double play. Yes, you can make contact on a double play, whether it's at second base or at home plate.

There are four qualifiers when you're talking about the bonafide slide. The one that stands out via the four qualifiers is did he deviate away from the pathway? I think he did deviate here. He did clip him on purpose. You know, like guy said, years ago, that would have been a nice clean play. There's nothing wrong with it. I don't think Anthony Rizzo had any intent whatsoever of hurting Diaz.

But the minute he veers just a little bit to his left, he clearly violates that fourth criteria for that bona fide slide. So the one thing that does stand out for me is its subject to interpretation, right? Just like the balk call-- just like a check swing call. So you leave it in the hands of the umpire. So it wasn't just one crew that agreed that the slide was clean. It was a second crew-- the review crew that also came back and said that it was clean.

So to me, it begs the question, what's the point of having review if all of a sudden, Major League Baseball, when they want to, has come back the next day and say, you know what? Both crews were wrong, and this is what the situation is. I think you need to have more clarity. Unfortunately, Major League Baseball, nowadays, something bad happens-- all of a sudden, we got to have a new rule for it. That kind of stuff's got to stop. I understand trying to protect players.

But in this case, there was no ill intent. It was just a subject to interpretation rule. And the two umpiring crews, in my opinion, Jose's opinion, I think they just missed that little pathway. And when you look at the umpire or the home plate in that situation, he's off on the third base side.

So it's difficult for him to see it down the line in that situation. And the other base umpires have responsibilities to other base runners that they're following. So it's difficult to follow Rizzo's bat to home plate, whether he deviated from home plate going after--