Angels Live: Scioscia tied with Lasorda
Mike Scioscia has 1,599 career wins as of Sunday.
- I think when you've been around Tommy, there's always something that you reflect on from time to time. But you get caught up in the season. You don't really get to track a lot of things that might be happening. So yeah, I think it reflects on our organization that we've been going in the right direction, and it's given me a chance to be here long enough to be part of our share of wins. But I certainly don't look at it as a personal accomplishment or anything like that.
