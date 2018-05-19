WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. hits multiple home runs at Angels Stadium
With NFL minicamp right around the corner, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. decided to get a work out in by taking batting practice at the Big A before Friday's game.
