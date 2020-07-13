Shannon Sharpe: Washington’s decision to change team name was the right thing to do
The Washington Redskins are reportedly expected to retire their nickname today, but we don’t have any word yet on what the new name will be, while the Atlanta Braves say they’ve decided not to change their nickname but are going to take a close look at their Tomahawk Chop fan celebration. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Washington's decision to change their name was the 'right thing to do.'
