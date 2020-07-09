Shannon Sharpe details his conversation with Stephen Jackson following his defense of DeSean Jackson
Video Details
NBA Champion and a regular contributor on this show, Stephen Jackson, is receiving quite a lot of criticism after he defended DeSean Jackson for retweeting an anti-Semitic quote that was attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson said that DeSean was speaking the truth. Jackson then doubled down saying quote, “the point is, you did not just say to me that Jews are not trying to divide the black community.” He finished it up by saying he had not said one untrue thing yet. Last night in an interview with CNN, Jackson said he could have been more clear about what he was defending DeSean Jackson about. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about his phone call with Stephen Jackson following his defense DeSean Jackson.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.