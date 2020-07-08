Skip Bayless: This is LeBron’s best chance to win the Finals, I’m not buying the Bucks

The resumption of the NBA season is just weeks away, and LeBron James is focused on winning a fourth career championship. We even got the news this week that Dwight Howard will be joining LeBron in Orlando. And according to a Yahoo Sports article, this is LeBron’s quote “last best chance to win a fourth ring in his prime.” Here why Skip Bayless believes that this is LeBron's best chance to win another championship.

