The NBA recently released a list of social justice messages that can be displayed on the backs of jerseys for the league's restart in Orlando, but several players aren’t happy with the options. When asked about the list, Mike Scott said quote “It was a bad list, bad choice, they didn't give players a chance to voice their opinion.” Jaylen Brown agreed, telling reporters that he was quote "very disappointed" with the list. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that cause is bigger than what's on the back of a jersey.