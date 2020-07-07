Shannon Sharpe: The issue that NBA players are trying to solve is bigger than jersey statements
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- Jaylen Brown
- Jaylen Brown
- Mike Scott
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Undisputed
-
The NBA recently released a list of social justice messages that can be displayed on the backs of jerseys for the league's restart in Orlando, but several players aren’t happy with the options. When asked about the list, Mike Scott said quote “It was a bad list, bad choice, they didn't give players a chance to voice their opinion.” Jaylen Brown agreed, telling reporters that he was quote "very disappointed" with the list. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that cause is bigger than what's on the back of a jersey.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.