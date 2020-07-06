Shannon Sharpe: LeBron is the face of the NBA, he will hold the most responsibility in Orlando
Video Details
LeBron made his return to Lakers practice last week as LA prepares for their title chase in Orlando. But he appears motivated as ever and captioned a photo on Instagram with quote: “Heavy Is The Head that Wears The Crown. Been that! And I’m Still Standing Upright & Strong!” Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron holds the most responsibility in the NBA heading into Orlando.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.