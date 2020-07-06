Shannon Sharpe: LeBron is the face of the NBA, he will hold the most responsibility in Orlando

Video Details

LeBron made his return to Lakers practice last week as LA prepares for their title chase in Orlando. But he appears motivated as ever and captioned a photo on Instagram with quote: “Heavy Is The Head that Wears The Crown. Been that! And I’m Still Standing Upright & Strong!” Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron holds the most responsibility in the NBA heading into Orlando.

More Videos »