Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady is trying to paint Bill Belichick as the bad guy
Video Details
Tom Brady reportedly sent ‘Football’s fun again’ text after Rob Gronkowski was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, implying that he wasn’t having fun while playing with the New England Patriots. Shannon Sharpe tells Skip Bayless why he believes the MVP quarterback is taking shots at his old coach Bill Belichick, and if he didn’t have fun last season, it had more to do with his poor performance than anything else.
