Shannon Sharpe: Cam’s Superman celebration will fly with Belichick
Video Details
New Patriot Cam Newton has a history of celebrating when he reaches the end zone, most notably with his Superman gesture. But a Boston radio show questioned how those celebrations will be received by Bill Belichick and the Patriots, and even suggested that they may not be allowed. Here why Shannon Sharpe believes Cam's celebrations won't be an issue for Belichick.
