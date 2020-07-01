Shannon Sharpe: Tom Brady undoubtedly has more pressure this season than Cam Newton
Video Details
Cam Newton has a new team and also new shoes to fill as the former MVP attempts to resurrect his career and take over for Tom Brady. Cam’s former coach Ron Rivera said to not count out Cam in New England. Meanwhile, Brady is trying to establish his own championship team without Bill Belichick down in Tampa Bay as his career winds down. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Tom Brady will have more pressure this season than Cam Newton.
