Skip Bayless: Cam will be in the MVP race if he can take the Patriots to the playoffs
The hype train for the Patriots has begun with the signing of Cam Newton. Pro Football Focus said that Cam “single-handedly” has made New England the favorites to win the AFC East. According to PFF, Cam is now the best quarterback in the division while still taking into consideration of the uncertainty of his injuries. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Cam will be in the MVP race if he can take the Patriots to the playoffs.
