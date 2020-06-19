Skip Bayless: I’m not buying Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson’s comments about signing Kaepernick
Could the Eagles be the team to bring Colin Kaepernick back to the NFL? Doug Pederson isn’t ruling out the idea, saying quote “It’s not out of the realm of possibility that could happen.” Hear why Skip Bayless is surprised that Pederson would say this after drafting Jalen Hurts.
