Skip Bayless: Roger Goodell encouraging teams to resign Kaepernick is a step in the right direction

Yesterday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he would welcome a return of Colin Kaepernick to the league. He also said that he encouraged any team to sign the veteran quarterback. Goodell also said that he would welcome Kap’s help with social justice issues. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that this is a step in the right direction for the NFL.

