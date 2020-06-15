Skip Bayless: Pat Beverley’s tweet was a sincere attempt to pay respect towards LeBron
Video Details
While some stars are reportedly split on whether the NBA should resume their season, Patrick Beverley tweeted quote, “hoopers say what y’all want. If King James said he hooping, we all hooping. Not personal, only BUSINESS. Hash tag Stay Woke.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Pat Beverley's tweet towards LeBron was sincere and showing a sign of respect.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.