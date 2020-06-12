Skip Bayless: Damian Lillard can cause real problems for LeBron & the Lakers in the postseason
Blazers all-star guard Damian Lillard was asked, if Portland was able to move up from the 9th to the 8th seed and make the playoffs, could they beat LeBron and the Lakers? Dame’s answer was to the point. “Of course. I think we could beat them.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers can cause serious problems for LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers.
