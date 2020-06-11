Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is shattering the mold, he’s not in decline
Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon was on The Herd this week and told Colin that Tom Brady is no longer the same quarterback he was 3 to 4 years ago. According to FOX Bet, Brady is projected to throw 29 and a half touchdowns in 2020 which is a slight increase from his 24 last season. Skip Bayless insists Tom Brady is not in decline and will have a MVP season with the Buccaneers.
