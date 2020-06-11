Video Details

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon was on The Herd this week and told Colin that Tom Brady is no longer the same quarterback he was 3 to 4 years ago. According to FOX Bet, Brady is projected to throw 29 and a half touchdowns in 2020 which is a slight increase from his 24 last season. Skip Bayless insists Tom Brady is not in decline and will have a MVP season with the Buccaneers.