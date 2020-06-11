Video Details

Former outfielder and 5-time All-Star Torii Hunter said in an interview last week that he had been called racial slurs by Red Sox fans over 100 times in his career. The Red Sox organization came out with a statement yesterday saying that Hunter’s comments are true and racism in Boston is real. The team said they are committed to quote, “using our platform to amplify the many voices who are calling out injustice.” Hear why Shannon Sharpe isn't shocked by Torii Hunter's reports.