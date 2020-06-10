Skip Bayless shares the life lessons and wisdom he learned from being raised by a black woman

Video Details

Skip Bayless shares his story of being raised by a black woman named Katie after having complications with his own mother. Katie, who helped raised Skip along with his grandmother, taught him the rights and wrongs of life during a time when many racial injustices were taking place in the country. Hear what Skip has to say about the lessons and wisdom that he learned from her.

