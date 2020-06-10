Skip Bayless shares the life lessons and wisdom he learned from being raised by a black woman
Video Details
Skip Bayless shares his story of being raised by a black woman named Katie after having complications with his own mother. Katie, who helped raised Skip along with his grandmother, taught him the rights and wrongs of life during a time when many racial injustices were taking place in the country. Hear what Skip has to say about the lessons and wisdom that he learned from her.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.