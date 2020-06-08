Shannon Sharpe discusses his phone conversation with Drew Brees following anthem comments
Video Details
Last week, Drew Brees apologized for comments he made about not supporting protests during the national anthem. Many of his teammates and players around the league accepted Brees’ apology. And over the weekend, Drew called and spoke with Shannon on the phone for about 30 minutes. Hear what Shannon has to say about their conversation.
