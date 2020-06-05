Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott could instantly become the highest paid player because of back-pay
Video Details
Michael Irvin said he believes that when it comes down to it, the Cowboys will end up making Dak Prescott the highest paid quarterback in the league. Irvin also said that not only does Dak deserve the money, but he also deserves back pay for his performance on a rookie deal. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that back pay is already part of Dak's new contract and that he should sign immediately.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.