Returns of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could help Nets ‘steal’ Eastern Conference — Skip | NBA | UNDISPUTED

Video Details

The NBA season is planned to restart on July 31, which poses the question: will Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving be healthy and ready to play for the Nets? Skip Bayless thinks it’s possible and if the dynamic duo do suit up for Brooklyn, he could see them giving Eastern Conference powers some issues.

More Videos »