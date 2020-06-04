Shannon Sharpe: LeBron’s role in social activism is something no NBA player has ever done before
Video Details
2-time NBA champ and Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell has crowned LeBron as the greatest of all time over Michael Jordan. Maxwell said quote, “he's the GOAT because, not only on the basketball side, but social issues: He's been involved in every social issue that we look at.” Hear why Shannon Sharpe agrees with Cedric Maxwell.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.