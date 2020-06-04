Shannon Sharpe: LeBron’s role in social activism is something no NBA player has ever done before

2-time NBA champ and Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell has crowned LeBron as the greatest of all time over Michael Jordan. Maxwell said quote, “he's the GOAT because, not only on the basketball side, but social issues: He's been involved in every social issue that we look at.” Hear why Shannon Sharpe agrees with Cedric Maxwell.

