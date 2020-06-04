Shannon Sharpe: It’s never going to be the same for Drew Brees in the locker room

Video Details

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Drew Brees said he could quote, “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.” Brees said he stands with his teammates for their fight for equality but also that he stands with family members who have served in the military. Brees was heavily criticized by many athletes including teammates Michael Thomas and Malcolm Jenkins. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Brees' comments.

More Videos »