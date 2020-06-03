Skip Bayless: The Cowboys’ window has closed to make a deal with Dak Prescott.
With the possibility of no fans in attendance at NFL games, many are speculating that the salary cap could take a significant hit for the 2021 season. And with rumors that the dip could be anywhere from 50 to 80 million, all teams can do is speculate how much to save now. This is rough timing for Dak Prescott who is still currently holding out on the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that this situation will close the window on the Cowboys signing Dak.
