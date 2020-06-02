Shannon Sharpe: The protesters need to be heard, the anger & frustration has always been there

Protests continued yesterday and into last night across the country as curfews were also enforced in several major cities. George Floyd’s brother, Terrence, visited the site that George was arrested at and called for peace as well as for people to use their voting rights to create change. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Terrence and the frustration of the protesters.

