‘I weep for my people, I weep for the nation’— Michael Eric Dyson on the George Floyd protests
Video Details
Human rights activist Michael Eric Dyson, author of Tears We Cannot Stop, addresses the plague of police brutality against Black Americans. Hear what Dyson has to say about the state of the country in the wake of George Floyd.
