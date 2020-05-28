Shannon Sharpe: With Baker Mayfield’s new mentality, he’ll overcome his sophomore slump
Video Details
Cleveland Browns' QB Baker Mayfield says that he's 'working hard on field, and staying quiet off it.' Baker was heavily criticized for his poor performance last year in comparison to his rookie season. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that if Baker can stay focused, he will bounce back from his sophomore slump.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.