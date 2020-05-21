Shannon Sharpe: Paul Pierce leaving LeBron off his all-time top 5 is ‘petty’
Video Details
Paul Pierce listed his all-time top 5 which consist of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Bill Russell, leaving LeBron James left off the list. Pierce's reasoning was that all of those players were part of a dynasty, and that LeBron had never built a championship team from scratch. Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Pierce's reasoning behind this list.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.