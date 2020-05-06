Skip Bayless: The Patriots will not win their division, Belichick has done nothing this offseason

After losing Tom Brady, the New England Patriots will go ahead with Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback. However, the Patriots have bigger problems to face next season with one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Patriots have no chance at winning the AFC East.

