Shannon Sharpe argues Tom Brady, Bucs shouldn’t be ranked among the top 5 offensive teams
NFL.com released their offensive rankings for the 2020 season. The Chiefs, Ravens and Saints rounded out the top 3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in 5th. Shannon Sharpe argues Tom Brady and the Bucs shouldn't be in the top 5.
