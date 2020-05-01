Shannon Sharpe: Former Cavs HC David Blatt is using ‘The Last Dance’ to take shots at LeBron

Video Details

Former Cleveland Cavaliers HC David Blatt recently said that Michael Jordan was 'globally bigger than LeBron James, and more successful on the court.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that David Blatt is using 'The Last Dance' to take shots at LeBron James.

