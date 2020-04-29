Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers is no longer Aaron Rodgers, it makes sense the Packers are moving on
Video Details
Bob McGinn, who has been covering the Green Bay Packers for 38 years, suggested that Matt LaFleur has 'had enough of Aaron Rodgers' act,' Hear why Skip Bayless agrees with McGinn and thinks the clock is ticking on Aaron Rodgers.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.