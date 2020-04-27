Skip Bayless: The Philadelphia Eagles set themselves back by drafting Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles selected Oklahoma Sooners QB Jalen Hurts as the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 draft, despite having Carson Wentz under a massive contract. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Eagles set themselves back by taking Jalen Hurts in the 2nd round.
