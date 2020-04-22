Shannon Sharpe: Gronk is coming back to show that he’s still the preeminent TE in all of football
Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to join up with Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but does he still have anything left to prove? Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Gronk will try to assert his dominance as the best TE in all of football.
